Spotsylvania rescue squad is top-notch
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Danielle, an emergency medical technician with the Spotsylvania County rescue squad. On Friday, Dec. 27, I was in need of being transported to a local hospital after having some kidney issues. In my 58 years, I have never had to rely on an ambulance to transport me to a hospital.
In addition to the great pain I was in, I also had high anxiety. I cannot thank Danielle enough for her kindness, compassion and overall sincere concern for me. She gave me an overwhelming sense of confidence that I was in good hands.
She told me she had been an EMT for 15 years, and it became clear she was gifted in her profession of helping people. We all should feel fortunate that there are people like her to care for us in our time of emergency needs.
I cannot thank Danielle and the rescue squad enough for their help.
Joe Hughes
Spotsylvania
