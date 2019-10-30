Spotsylvania School Board needs Shelley’s leadership
As a parent of a Riverbend High School student, I was horrified by the hostile events that took place at RHS over homecoming week, but I was not surprised; there are those who believe there is an undercurrent of racial animosity and ill-feeling at RHS that has gone unchecked.
While there are those who worry about protecting the rights of narrow-minded individuals, others like me worry more about the safety of our children.
Dawn Shelley is someone on the Spotsylvania School Board who has the leadership needed to assure that all RHS students are treated with impartiality. I trust that she will make sure all of our children at RHS are given the equal opportunity they deserve and expect.
Dr. Martin Luther King once stated, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
Gordon Johnson
Spotsylvania
