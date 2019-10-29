Stafford County needs Crystal Vanuch
In our current political atmosphere, I find it difficult to get excited about politics. There is so much negativity and so much toxicity that many of us have checked out of the process.
But this year is different for us in the Rock Hill District of Stafford. Our Rock Hill Planning Commissioner for the last four years, Crystal Vanuch, is running for supervisor. Crystal is someone I can wholeheartedly support! She is exciting, smart, and has a passion for Stafford, where she was born and raised.
I first met Crystal a few years ago when my community was fighting a developer whose project would have had a negative impact on our neighborhood and its property values. I reached out to Crystal and she responded immediately, made time to meet with me and my neighbors, explained the process, and addressed our concerns. It was so reassuring to have a representative who listened!
When it came time for the project to be presented to the public, she fought for us like she was fighting for herself. She took the time to do the research and presented an articulate argument against the proposed development, which was unanimously rejected by the Planning Commission.
Crystal Vanuch will take that fight to the Board of Supervisors and extend her passion to the many issues Stafford is facing today. Whether it is managing growth, supporting our schools or making our roads safer, she will be a strong advocate for Rock Hill as well as all of Stafford.
Kristen Barnes
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.