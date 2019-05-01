Stafford County is getting too noisy for me
A few nights ago, I left the bedroom window open to enjoy the night air as I turned in for a good night’s rest. Helps the digestion and sleep.
I awoke with a start as a train squealed slowly on the rails between the city and neighboring Stafford. The engineer tooted his horn 27 times during the next minute and a half or so. At 1:30 in the morning.
Ten minutes later, a train heading the other direction sounded off. I drifted back to sleep for a while before the VRE drivers began saying their good mornings.
With this fresh in mind, I saw the news that the Stafford airport runway will be extended another thousand feet so more corporate jets from farther away with fuller tanks can soar down from the sky above us to touch down in the heart of the county.
The next day a spokesperson for our fine Marines going through TBS at Quantico filled us in on the noises coming from the ranges there. Seems the sounds of those blasts can really make their way across the land. He said that during almost EVERY artillery training the phones ring with “comments.” (Not complaints, mind you. That requires action.) Talk about tone deaf.
Seriously, we have many great folks working to keep our economic engine primed and roaring. If the engine has no muffler, it will be a long and unhappy ride. Imagine noble bikers and kids in cars with straight pipes and thwumpin bass who NEVER outgrow them!
I was fortunate to have role models at an early age who taught me that a man will never disturb a little child’s slumber. And surely not an exhausted young mother for whom morning will come again all too soon.
Or an old man hoping for pleasant dreams.
Lee Gayle
Stafford