Stafford Labor and Delivery Unit stepped up
My daughter, Jamie, was admitted to Stafford Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit for an induction. Suddenly, she experienced extreme chest pain and her nurse, Melissa, contacted the other members of the OB team.
After quickly collaborating, Dr. Carson announced they would be doing an emergency C-section. Within seconds, my daughter was wheeled down the hallway. As she clutched her chest, she was encircled by a ring of blue scrubs.
I would like to write that I walked back into the room with a renewed sense of calm. But that would be a lie. After I saw the fetal heart-rate strips and my daughter’s blood on the floor, I let out a mother’s cry of agony. I cried out to God to save my child and her child.
I called a nurse friend who directed me away from the worst possible outcome, and buried my face in ice. Jamie’s twin sister called and stayed on the phone with me, in silence, as I stood waiting in the middle of the room.
Both the midwife and the anesthesiologist soon stopped by to tell me that mom and baby were fine, and then Ashley, a nurse who is my daughters’ childhood friend, joined me.
Each team member played their assigned role, they respected each other, and they communicated efficiently and effectively. When the decision was made to move to the operating room, they each knew their steps in a well-orchestrated and practiced dance of saving lives.
We have the finest medical care right here in our community, and I will be eternally grateful to the members of this healthcare team.
Pam McCullough
Spotsylvania
