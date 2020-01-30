Stafford needs to protect its natural beauty
Stafford County has a precious opportunity to preserve an incredible view-scape most likely taken for granted by all who travel the Interstate 95 corridor.
It wasn’t so long ago that one could pass the ugliness of the Route 3/Central Park commercial areas and breathe a sigh of contentment while rolling north across the pristine Rapphannock River toward Stafford’s untouched natural beauty, with not even a light along the riverbank as far as the eye could see.
Then someone built a house overlooking the river, east of the I–95 bridge, and cut down trees—against county ordinances—to expand their own personal view of the river. The lights are visible at night and the home itself is visible, especially in the winter.
Stafford’s southern gateway was no longer “untouched.”
More recently, the Rappahannock Landing development arose along the river, even closer to I–95. Very visible both day and night, it does nothing but detract from the natural beauty.
Today, the river view is under much greater threat. KS Stafford Land LLC has requested a rezoning of the 25 acres between Rapphannock Landing and I–95. It wants approval to change current zoning, allowing mostly single-family dwellings, to zoning that would allow up to 324 multi-family units, which can be up to three stories in height.
Not only that, but Mr. Ward of Rockville, Md., will most likely want to develop his 86 acres along the western side of Stafford’s southern riverbank as well, once his Ward Corporation’s 128-acre development is under way between U.S. 17 and Truslow Road.
Does Stafford’s Board of Supervisors lovethe the Rappahannock riverbank enough to ensure that proper land planning, preservation, and natural buffers are in place, by ordinance, to maintain what little natural beauty Stafford has left? Let’s demand that “smart growth” includes preserved views of Stafford’s natural beauty.
Susan Doepp
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.