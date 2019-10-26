Stafford officials should be re-elected
Soon it will be time to choose officials in Stafford County. Up for consideration is Scott Mayausky for commissioner of revenue and Laura Rudy for county treasurer.
My wife and I have been residents here for 40 years and have known both of these candidates for a long time. We know them to be a part of the success that we have experienced in Stafford County.
Both are longtime residents who have deep roots in the county. I personally know of their commitment to ongoing success here. They have the skill and motivation to do an excellent job for us as they have done in the past, although being a county employee is often a thankless and unseen task.
I highly recommend both of them for their tireless work and for keeping us informed. Their leadership will be sorely needed during these challenging times.
Larry Johnson
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.