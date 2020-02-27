Stafford road cannot handle more development
This letter concerns the recent article concerning the improvements to U.S. 1, particularly at the southern end of Telegraph Road in northern Stafford County.
Although it is not VDOT’s responsibility, what was not reported is that a subdivision of 40 single-family homes, Reserve at Woodstock, is being developed at the southern end of Telegraph Road.
At the northern end of Telegraph Road, Quantico Village, a townhouse community, is also being developed.
If you haven’t traveled on this road, it is another narrow, two-lane, winding county road that was never designed to handle the number of cars that now drive on it, but it is the only access to Widewater.
The county continues to allow development with no road improvements to this point. There are two schools on the road, and it is unnerving to watch two school buses pass each other.
In addition, during major holidays and on all summer weekends beginning on Fridays, Telegraph Road catches the southbound overflow from U.S. 1, which becomes heavily congested from the cars funneling onto it from Interstate 95.
Unknowing travelers are following their GPS, which takes them to Telegraph as a work-around. They have no idea they are entering a bottleneck which will take them longer than if they had remained on I–95.
Over 100 cars a day access the road southbound during those time periods. If you don’t get your errands finished very early in the morning, you will be sitting in traffic for hours trying to go anywhere that is not north.
I am very happy about the long-needed road improvement plan for the southern end of Telegraph Road. But I am certainly not happy about residential developments at both ends.
Annette Ball
Stafford
