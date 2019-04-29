Stafford County’s approach to growth needs to change
I am very concerned about the approach that Stafford County is taking to growth. It is not clear to me that it is reasonable to strive for “preservation of rural character” as a primary goal.
Green space, yes. But “preservation of rural character” may be an unreachable goal in a county that is dominated by the main north–south interstate highway on the eastern seaboard.
This is especially true since the Interstate 95 corridor provides access to residential areas that are now exurbs of Washington, D.C. Growth is inevitable. It is already a reality.
I am especially concerned when I see developers, bankers, builders, and landowners referred to as “stakeholders,” and hardly any reference to taxpayers or residents.
Property owners should not be excessively limited or burdened in what they can do with their property. They should get the benefit of their ownership. Developers should be able to make a profit from their work.
But neither should be able to do so because costs they create by realizing value are subsidized by taxpayers in the county who derive no benefit, and in fact often have to deal with substantial negative impacts in the form of traffic, school crowding, etc.
Current residents and taxpayers should not have to pay for needed infrastructure changes due to growth, and they should not have to suffer because those changes are not accomplished or are long delayed, like several of the current improvement projects in the county. It is not only fair to ensure that new entrants and those profiting from growth pay the costs of growth, it is patently unfair to do anything else.
That is the single most important change that needs to be made in Stafford’s approach to growth.
Joe Gherlone
Stafford