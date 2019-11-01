The Constitution of the Commonwealth provides for five constitutional officers: sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of the court, treasurer and commissioner of revenue.
Some may ask why are these positions elected. And that is simple, it ensures that we have a choice. These candidates must present themselves to you, the voting public, for re-election, and we get to decide if they have done the job we elected them to do or not.
This year in Stafford, all are up for re-election, except the clerk of court who has an 8-year term. These candidates deserve our support for re-election. They work hard to keep Stafford County safe, accountable and fair. These offices are so different from that of policy makers such as our supervisors, delegates and senators.
Regardless of your political views, we should always strive to elect the best person for the job. These offices run efficiently and with the utmost regard for the laws of the commonwealth. I believe they have held up their end by doing the job we elected them to do. Now it’s time for the voters of Stafford to recognize that and vote accordingly. They are the right candidates for the job and deserve your support.
Charles Sterne
Falmouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.