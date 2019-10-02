School Board is overspending, but not on teaching
Bravo to the Stafford School Board for being rightfully ashamed after a previous article blew the kitchen kettle whistle on the school kitchen situation [“Stafford School Board to request funds to install air conditioning in school kitchens,” Sept. 27].
So bringing the kitchens into the 21st century is going to cost $1.6 million? That’s $177,777 for each kitchen, assuming one unit and venting per kitchen.
Someone needs to scrutinize all bids for fair market values and labor costs. On one hand, the School Board ignored the sweat-shop conditions, and now it’s about to approve approximately $178K to cool one kitchen?
The article also mentions $2 million to put in a division-wide voice-over- internet protocol system. What’s the labor cost for this overpriced bid, plus purchasing five new buses? I thought an article on Sept. 22 blamed bus delays on a lack of drivers, not a lack of buses [“Bus driver shortage upsets Stafford parents”].
My head is shaking. Wouldn’t it be great to get reasonable bids on these projects and use the rest of the excess funds on higher teachers’ pay and teaching materials?
Susan Weimer
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.