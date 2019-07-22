Stafford School Board should have acted
The failure of the Stafford School Board to pass non-discrimination policies for students and staff is very upsetting. The delay passed last Tuesday means that another school year will start without a non-discrimination policy for sexual orientation, genetic information or gender identity.
A minority of the board seems to be delaying, cancelling discussions or shortening them. Students and staff should be protected from discrimination now—not at some undetermined time down the road.
The citizens of Stafford deserve no less.
The Rev. Steve Aycock
Stafford