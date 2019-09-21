Stafford School Board should release legal opinion
At the Sept. 11 Stafford County School Board meeting, board members heard from many parents who are against having their children’s right to privacy in same-sex bathrooms, locker rooms, etc., violated by the opposite sex. The SCSB did not come up with a sensible solution though solutions were given.
The SCSB hired a outside attorney for a legal opinion, which was paid for by taxpayer money. But the SCSB claims they are “the client” and refused to release the opinion, only because the four members who approved the new policy know that the SCSB was advised not to approve it.
The taxpayers are the real clients; we paid for it! That is abuse of the system and abuse of taxpayer money.
I don’t believe anyone wants to discriminate against gender-confused children, but rather to accommodate them with individual facilities so that no one’s privacy is put at risk. Commonsense solutions should be used for all students. Parents should file a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request. You will be denied, but this is for a show of interest to have the legal documents we paid for released.
The next SCSB meeting is on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Check the agenda to see if release of the legal opinion is there and up for a vote. And if it’s on the agenda, please come ready to speak.
Parents, you need to protect your children.
Cynthia Alexander
Stafford
-Voted “Against” the policy AND to release legal opinions: Patricia Healy, Holly Hazard, Irene Hollerback
- Voted “For” the policy and NOT to release legal opinion: Jamie Decateur, Sarah Chase, Pamela Yeung, Dewayne McOsker
What happened to the “Transparency” the members are always preaching? I’m confused why we are doing this. The Supt is on record (Oct 2018 public mtg) stating he could fix the issue that precipitated all this without a new Policy, in fact he had already fixed it... last year. So...?
