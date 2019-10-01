Stafford school’s name was incorrect
In the Sept. 23 edition of The Free Lance–Star, Katrina Dix wrote an excellent article concerning an event held at the Rowser Building in Stafford County on Saturday, Sept. 21. The headline read: “Black high school alumni recall past at Rowser.”
Even though it was an excellent article, there were two glaring errors. Both of them were about her interview with Ruth Allen Harris, who graduated from the school in 1943.
Dix referred to the original school built in 1939 as Stafford Technical School. The correct name of the school was Stafford Training School.
The term “training school” was used in various Southern states to differentiate Negro high schools from white high schools in the county.
I received several calls from individuals who attended the school when it was known as Stafford Training School. I also received a call from an individual who attended a county training school in North Carolina.
I don’t consider this error intentional. I think it was overlooked in the proofreading because under a photo of the audience is this statement: “Saturday’s event included a presentation panel, whose members were connected to the school during its different phases of life: Stafford Training School, H.H. Poole School and then Stafford Technical Education Building.”
Other than the two errors mentioned above, I think it was a well-written article.
Frank White
Stafford
