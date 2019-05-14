According to Glassdoor.com, the average annual teacher salary in Stafford County is $48,090. Let's compare that to all of Virginia, where the average is $51,994, and that figure ranks the commonwealth at 32nd out of all 50 states, according to The Patch newspaper. The overall national average is $60,477.
How about the rest of the DMV? Let's compare the Stafford average salary to neighboring Maryland and the District of Columbia.
In Maryland the average annual salary for teachers is $69,627, and in D.C. it's $76,486. That's nearly $20,000 more than Stafford. No wonder experienced teachers are abandoning ship in Stafford at an alarming rate.
It's time the Stafford School Board and Board of Supervisors handled this huge discrepancy, for our children!
Bill Johnson–Miles
Stafford