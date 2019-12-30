Start the New Year with a prayer
Cultures are diverse in the way they celebrate New Year’s. For instance, the Chinese culture has a dragon dance. Lots of people around the world do countdowns and fireworks. Many people make a New Year’s resolution to complete difficult tasks they could not do the year before.
God tells Muslims that we should pray at every step. Last time on New Year’s Day, we went to Masroor Mosque in Manassas early in the morning and it was still dark outside. All of my cousins, family and friends were there to offer Tahajjad prayers (early morning optional prayers). Afterward, we got to play and eat yummy breakfast. We took pictures to remember the New Year’s Day.
I think everyone should start the year off by praying to God so He can help us with our New Year’s resolutions. I wish everyone a very Happy New Year.
Aaliyah Peterson
Stafford
