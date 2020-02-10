State of the Union full of false claims

Once again, President Donald Trump’s ability to lie made his State of the Union speech great only for his “alternative facts” followers.

He boasts that he has lowered drug prices for Americans, but HR 3 sits on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “dead list” since December 2019, along with 300 other bills. HR 3 could save billions by lowering drug prices through Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump also falsely claimed that he had protected Americans from insurance companies’ rejection of preexisting health care coverage. At the same time, his own Department of Justice was going to court to strike down Obama’s ACA that gave Americans health coverage.

His claim that Social Security and Medicare are strengthened institutions under his care is also incorrect. Republicans need funding for Trump’s new Space Force program. Medicare and SSI trust funds are on the menu.

As usual, it is not what politicians say but what they do that is important.

Donald Lauer

Stafford

