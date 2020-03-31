States should get bail-out money first

I am no economist, politician or businessman, but I am a retired, middle-class citizen who is concerned about the average person trying to survive.

Why is the president more than willing to bail out big corporations and not our states, hospitals and medical professionals? He says that states are on their own and not doing enough. And yes, I am aware of some of the provisions for these entities, but it is not nearly enough. They should come first.

I understand that corporations are needed for our economy, but they will bounce back. I’m not sure about our health care system and its workers.

All efforts should be on saving lives because if we have no people/hospitals/medical professionals, what have we accomplished?

We are a great, patriotic and resourceful country, so why don’t we show it more from the top! Just another opportunity for the rich to get richer and the poor to be poorer.

D. P. King

Stafford

