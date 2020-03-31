States should get bail-out money first
I am no economist, politician or businessman, but I am a retired, middle-class citizen who is concerned about the average person trying to survive.
Why is the president more than willing to bail out big corporations and not our states, hospitals and medical professionals? He says that states are on their own and not doing enough. And yes, I am aware of some of the provisions for these entities, but it is not nearly enough. They should come first.
I understand that corporations are needed for our economy, but they will bounce back. I’m not sure about our health care system and its workers.
All efforts should be on saving lives because if we have no people/hospitals/medical professionals, what have we accomplished?
We are a great, patriotic and resourceful country, so why don’t we show it more from the top! Just another opportunity for the rich to get richer and the poor to be poorer.
D. P. King
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.