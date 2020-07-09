Statues were built to romanticize Lost Cause
Southerners began efforts to romanticize the outcome of the Civil War about 30 years after its end. One manifestation of this movement was to erect statues to portray Confederate soldiers heroically.
For example, the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond was erected over 60 years after the end of the Civil War. Notably, the statue fails to mention tens of thousands of Confederate soldiers who died because of risks he chose to take to feed his ambition.
Though I respect and honor the service of those in allegiance to the U.S., Col. Sadler’s op-ed [“Don’t desecrate the memory of any soldier,” July 5] supports keeping these memorials. But I cannot support statues based on revisionist history that equates their service with the treasonous acts of Confederate soldiers.
Honoring soldiers like Lee is also an affront to the many soldiers of color who willingly served. Despite having no guarantees of equal treatment, they neither chose to abstain nor undermine their country.
The South committed treason by seceding from the Union in 1860. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, both graduates of West Point and formerly commissioned officers in the U.S. Army, chose to join the Confederacy. Thomas Garland Jefferson, a descendant of a Founding Father and son of a plantation owner, died tragically in combat as a result of his commanding officer’s poor decisions.
At the end of the day, all three died fighting for the side that committed treason to protect their way of life (which included slavery).
My 4-times great-grandfather’s Arkansas slave owner took him with him to fight in the Civil War. He likely had no choice but to support the Confederacy. However, the white majority in the South chose politicians who supported treason.
Statues should commemorate those worthy of honor, not disgrace.
Dorian Hamilton
Stafford
