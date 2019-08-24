Still waiting for Spanberger’s position on border
The issue of immigration and controlling the chaos at the U.S. southern border is one of the most important issues facing lawmakers.
Over the past six months, I have asked Rep. Abigail Spanberger to identify actions she supports to address the border problems. My communications were always concise, moderate in tone, and respectful.
My initial attempt to contact congresswoman Spanberger was in February 2019 using her Congressional website’s form to request a response.
After waiting patiently several weeks for a response, I used Twitter to remind her that a response from her office was still outstanding. This did prompt a telephone call from one of her D.C. staff, who promised that a response would be forthcoming, albeit without offering a date certain.
Fast forward to now. I am still waiting for Rep. Spanberger to respond. Her staff is obviously aware of my request. Based on her public relations announcements on Twitter, she never mentions what her ideas are for the border.
Shortly after her election, she promised to represent all the constituents in her congressional district and cloaked herself as a moderate. Certainly all her constituents would like to know her position on the issue of the border.
However, it appears that she has gone out of her way to avoid a response to the border issue, possibly because a truly moderate response would have to acknowledge that both she and the Democratic Party don’t really want to embrace a position that is non-partisan and thus risk offending their base.
Rep. Spanberger should re-consider her lack of response and tell us what actions she supports to solve the problems at our border.
Gary MacFadden
Locust Grove