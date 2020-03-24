Stock market under Trump lagging Obama’s
I have been tracking the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to see how those two market indicators have performed during President Trump’s term of office when compared to the same time period under President Obama.
The starting points for this comparison are Jan. 21, 2009, for Obama and Jan. 21, 2017, for the “master businessman.” Since Trump set an all-time high for, I believe, both the DJIA and the S&P 500 on Feb. 12, 2020 (I chose this date since it was the peak of the markets during Trump’s term of office), let us look at the comparative percentage increases under him and Obama.
Obama started out at 8,228.10 on the DJIA and closed at 12,801.23 (an increase of 55.6 percent). The “master” started out at 19,799.85 on the DJIA and closed at 29,569.58 (an increase of 49.3 percent). Advantage Obama.
With regard to the S&P 500, Obama started out at 840.24 and closed at 1,342.64 (an increase of 59.8 percent). The “master” started out at 2,265.20 and closed at 3,357.77 (an increase of 48.2 percent). Advantage Obama.
Sadly, if we use March 16, 2020, as the end point, the DJIA went from 8,228.10 to 13,232.62 (an increase of 60.3 percent) and the “master” went from 19,799.85 to 20,188.52 (an increase of 2.0 percent). On the S&P 500, for the same end point, the close went from 840.24 to 1,404.17 (an increase of 67.1 percent) under Obama, and for the “master” from 2,265.20 to 2,386.13 (an increase of 5.3 percent). Advantage Obama.
Ergo, even if we disregard the terrible performance of the markets after Feb. 12, largely attributable to the coronavirus, it is clear that they have performed significantly better under Obama than under the “master.” This, of course, does not surprise me given the several bankruptcies Trump went through. What a businessman we have running this country!
Joseph Nordsieck
Locust Grove
