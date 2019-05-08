I continue to be amazed by the shameless pronouncements of President Trump with regard to the economy. While certain economic indicators are doing quite well (i.e., low unemployment rate, high closings on the stock market, number of new jobs created), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is performing much worse during his first 27 months in office when compared to its performance during the first 27 months of his predecessor's term.
While the closing of the DJIA on April 30, 2019 was at an impressive 26,593 (up 34.3 percent since he took office), for the comparable 27 months from January 21, 2009, the DJIA rose a much more impressive 55.7 percent!
The current president, if he manages to serve for two full terms, will have to do much better than he has with regard to the DJIA, since that economic barometer rose 145.5 percent during his predecessor's eight years!
Joseph Nordsieck
Locust Grove