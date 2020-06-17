Stop the incessant vehicular noise
Stop the noise! This area has a tremendous number of people driving loud motorcycles, cars and trucks. These people are violating all local noise ordinances, but more importantly, they are disturbing the otherwise peaceful environment.
No, you do not have a right to make noise. You are in essence terrorizing the community as a whole.
If you agree with me, contact your local law enforcement and government representatives to put an end to the obnoxious and illegal noise.
For those who are making the noise, why? Did your parents not pay enough attention to you? Are you lacking that much self esteem? Maybe you should have spent your money on school instead of loud toys.
Grow up and respect the world you live in. You are only impressing the others who make noise.
Joseph Graves
Stafford
