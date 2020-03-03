Stop with all
the tax increases!
Am I the only person feeling the government is taking advantage of us—again? A huge federal tax cut raised taxes for most of the middle class. The windfall the state received from the federal tax cut resulted in a miserly $110 rebate last year. Big help!
This year, the state decided to keep this large windfall amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars for its “Rainy Day Fund.” Hey! It’s our money. Shouldn’t we decide what you do with it? Maybe you should give it all back.
Now the counties are getting into the act. Both Stafford and Spotsylvania are planning to reap and keep enormous windfalls after their reappraisals of property values increased somewhere around 6-10 percent. The three sets of our representatives at the federal, state and local levels have slyly and stealthily raised all of our taxes hundreds of dollars.
STOP! Enough is enough.
Bob Buchanan
Hartwood
