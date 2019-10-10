Stoplight at Truslow Road
is badly needed
In reference to Scott Shenk’s Oct. 7 article [“Temporary stoplight needed at Truslow, U.S. 1 intersection?”], the Stafford Board of Supervisors is correct in asking for a temporary light there, and I thank them for all of us who live on that portion of Truslow Road.
I contacted my supervisor, Meg Bohmke, about my safety concerns, and she immediately started working on the problem. Kudos to all of the board! Thank you for listening to our concerns.
With the closing of the road at the I–95 overpass, all of us will have only one option to get out of Truslow Road to go north on U.S. Route 1. There are three schools in our area, and there will be no outlet except to turn left at the intersection.
According to VDOT, it is a piece of cake to make a U-turn at the Falmouth light. But VDOT officials admit this is not possible for larger vehicles. School buses are larger vehicles.
Even before this closure, school buses had to make a left turn onto U.S. 1. It is very dangerous, and the visibility there is most often obstructed.
We need to keep our students safe and take the burden to make this judgment off the bus drivers. Please, VDOT, give them a clear view by adding a temporary light.
Yes, VDOT says the traffic flow will be better on Truslow, but that does not address the horrendous back up on U.S. 1. Try to make a left turn there!
VDOT should listen to the supervisors who are looking out for the safety of county citizens. Remember, VDOT, safety first and you work for us.
Julie Cooper
Falmouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.