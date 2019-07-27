Strong objection to xenophobic letter
I am writing to object, in the strongest possible terms, to the letter written by John Ulrich [“Local parks resemble Third World countries,” July 22].
We have heard this kind of targeted xenophobic hate speech before, and we must take a stand against it now.
To the “hundreds of people” who may be overheard speaking languages other than English, you are welcome in our public parks and waterfronts.
The Rappahannock River and the public parks along its banks are for all to enjoy.
Andrew Dolby
Fredericksburg