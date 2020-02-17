Student journalists also have First
Amendment rights
Despite the claim that Virginia public schools censor student journalism to protect the student body from “obscene or inappropriate content,” censorship should be abolished as a violation of the First Amendment and as an agent for positive change.
Many Virginia schools have student-run newspapers, but the administrators are often overzealous in deleting content. They can legally censor student work that is “poorly written or is inconsistent with the shared values of a civilized social order.”
While some may argue that schools have a right to control media seen by impressionable children, these administrators are depriving their student journalists of writing impactful news relevant to their generation.
In recent years, Virginia teens have been silenced for writing topical articles about gun violence, teen pregnancy and even school criticism. Despite the fact that these issues are pertinent to today’s young adults, administrators are stealing their students’ rights to free speech and press, in direct violation of the First Amendment.
Censorship of student journalism also contributes to a lack of improvement in schools.
Schools need to abolish censorship promptly to restore students’ rights and improve their educational communities.
Cara Hadden
Spotsylvania
