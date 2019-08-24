Summer remedial program better
than retention
In response to “Time to consider mandatory retention,” [Aug. 21], I think we can all agree, as stated in this editorial, that “retention can have devastating emotional and social effects, damaging students’ self esteem.”
But would a mandatory summer remedial reading/language program for those students failing to meet basic reading requirements have the same effect?
I don’t claim to understand the financial and logistical issues associated with instituting a summer “catch-up” program for lagging students.
But I have to believe that giving up a few weeks of summer fun might be preferable to a scenario in which the failing student is having to watch his/her friends and classmates moving up and on when he/she is left behind to repeat third grade.
Martta Edwards
Spotsylvania