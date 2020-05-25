‘Sunshine patriots’ have revealed themselves
In the weeks and months following Pearl Harbor, thousands of American patriots lined up to enlist in a struggle to defend friends and freedom around the globe.
Later, in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, similar-minded patriots answered the call to duty in the conflicts of their generations, donning their country’s uniform, going where they were sent, standing in harm’s way between us and those who threatened us.
We now stand engaged in a new conflict against a new enemy, one that has invaded our shores and occupied our cities and towns—and lives—in ways none of us have seen before. We have all been called to service in this struggle that is in many ways different from those that preceded it.
We have been asked not to approach the enemy, but to avoid him, and to place a six-foot distance between each other rather than measure our separation in miles across an ocean. Instead of running to engage the enemy, we have been asked to stay in our homes and binge-watch TV.
But for some, this sacrifice is too much and has lasted too long. They see themselves not as defenders of freedom, but as victims deprived of freedom, loudly wailing to have their rights restored to them.
They miss their bars, restaurants, malls, arenas, churches and salons. They miss the lives they lived before this war enveloped us. As do we all. But not all of us wail and weep, throwing tantrums and taunting those who serve more quietly and more dutifully with greater grace, courage and resolve.
In his inaugural address, President John Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” These sunshine patriots have given us their answer and shown us their mettle, such as it is.
James Hall
Fredericksburg
