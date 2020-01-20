Support for
100 percent
renewable energy
I was thrilled to read the editor’s opinion [“City sets a high bar on renewable energy”] in the Jan. 3 edition of the FLS, praising the Dec. 10 unanimous vote of our City Council to support 100 percent renewable energy for city operations by 2035, and the rest of the city by 2050.
Fredericksburg is the fourth city in Virginia to do so, demonstrating leadership, vision and responsibility for the health and welfare of its residents.
This opinion came on the heels of Bob Taubert’s rant about climate change “alarmists.” While I personally believe that the climate crisis is real, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
Of course, if 97 percent of NASA scientists told Mr. Taubert not to fly on a Boeing 737 Max, would he listen to them? That is the percentage who believe that climate change is primarily man-made. Me, I’m with the scientists!
A wonderful website with practical ideas to implement 100 percent clean energy practices is projectdrawdown.org.
As economist Bjorn Lomborg states, we need to ramp up investment in green innovation and research. He states that for every dollar spent on research, there is $11 in savings. He cautions us to stop ineffective green policies and supports a CO2 global tax which would encourage China and India, the planet’s biggest industrial/coal polluters, to reduce their emissions.
Bill Gates says that we have to think outside the box in his “Innovating to Zero.” While the solutions of clean energy sources of wind and solar have a high fixed cost at the construction phase, variable costs go way down, unlike with coal and gas. He also agrees that a carbon tax is effective.
The bottom line: Do you want clean air, water, and soil? Be a part of the solutions. Be a true steward of the Earth.
Julie Kay
Fredericksburg
