Support Stafford’s Republican candidates
The 2017 elections proved again that every single vote matters and can be the difference between one party winning and one party losing. Then and now, five minutes of your time will decide who is in charge locally and in Richmond.
Despite not taking the Virginia House or Senate during the “blue wave,” Democrats displayed their true colors over the past two years by pushing the most liberal agenda imaginable. You would think we were living in California or New York, not our great commonwealth.
You can be sure that if they take over, their partisan agenda will focus on trying to make “Virginia a new state,” as former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe loudly proclaimed recently. You can see in their campaign literature that they will champion such far-left priorities as passing AOC’s radical Green New Deal, repealing Virginia’s right-to-work law, and spending even more of your hard-earned money by raising taxes.
This is why I strongly encourage voters to support Paul Milde in Virginia’s House District 28. Instead of focusing on bitter partisan fights, he worked with his fellow Stafford supervisors to repeal the BPOL business tax, reduce property taxes, spur economic development, and place Stafford as the leading county for job growth in Virginia.
Most notably, Milde was the pivotal force behind the preservation of Stafford’s Crow’s Nest peninsula, saving more than 10,000 acres from development. This is the kind of results-orientated, citizen-minded leadership we need in Richmond.
On Nov. 5, please come out and vote, and support our great Republican candidates in the supervisor, county-wide and legislative races.
Steven Apicella
Stafford
