Supreme Court determines a law’s constitutionality
In response to Robert Davis’ letter claiming that Rep. Abigail Spanberger acted in manner that violated her oath of office by voting for H.R.4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, it’s my understanding from my reading of the Constitution that it is the Supreme Court that determines the constitutionality of a law.
I have read no requirement that a bill not yet signed into law must pass a constitutionality test. I see no violation of oath based on speculation that a bill, once it has become a law, might be unconstitutional.
Richard Hagerman
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.