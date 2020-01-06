Supreme Court determines a law’s constitutionality

In response to Robert Davis’ letter claiming that Rep. Abigail Spanberger acted in manner that violated her oath of office by voting for H.R.4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, it’s my understanding from my reading of the Constitution that it is the Supreme Court that determines the constitutionality of a law.

I have read no requirement that a bill not yet signed into law must pass a constitutionality test. I see no violation of oath based on speculation that a bill, once it has become a law, might be unconstitutional.

Richard Hagerman

Spotsylvania

