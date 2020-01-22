Sword of ERA will cut both ways
Despite the jubilation by its supporters (“In historic vote, Virginia backs ERA,” Jan. 16), there are several reasons why the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the United States Constitution should not be allowed to pass.
First of all, the deadline for ratification of this amendment came and went nearly 40 years ago. Bringing it up at this juncture is nothing more than the latest example of Democrats simply ignoring a law or procedure that stands in the way of them advancing their agenda.
Second, I wonder how many of the amendment’s supporters have considered how strong the law of unintended consequences will be with this. How many have considered that this sword will cut both ways when men start demanding access to formerly female-only spaces such as public restrooms and locker rooms? Will women-only sports teams and competitions also become a thing of the past?
Finally, it seems to me that in this day and age, the ERA is your classic solution in search of a problem. During conversations on this topic I have had with female friends or family members who support this, I always include the question: “So in 2020 America, what rights do I have that you do not have?” Dumbstruck silence and/or Ralph Kramden-like stammering are the two most common reactions.
There is a reason why the Constitution has been amended only 27 times over the last 230 years and why the Founding Fathers made it intentionally difficult to do so. Before changing it again for the ERA, maybe this reason should be considered as to whether it is truly necessary or wise to change it again.
Tom Turro
King George
