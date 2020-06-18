System forces us into civil disobedience
In “Stafford businessman calls for panel to review citizen concerns” [June 1] James Scott Baron quotes Vernon Green on the previous day’s protests: “If we have those hard conversations, if we talk about the issues, if we sit down and come to an agreement, and then make a plan to push them towards legislature … that’s the way you handle business. You don’t do it outside of the system, you do it in the system.”
But how can African Americans depend on a system that was never intended to benefit them? We insist, rather, that there is a spectrum of effective and safe political protest. The range of civil disobedience and disruption is just as necessary as contacting our representatives.
While Martin Luther King Jr. is whitewashed in our history books, King actually saw the value in riots, stating that they are the “language of the unheard.”
If our system of governance was dependable, if it were not rooted in the oppression of Black people, then we would not need to organize in the streets.
Furthermore, if we do not address issues of gerrymandering, voter suppression and campaign financing, we cannot pretend that our democracy is fair. We have reason to be skeptical of legislatures and state-sanctioned institutions that were not designed to protect Black lives, but rather to marginalize and brutalize them.
As Audre Lorde wrote, “For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”
The police’s excessive use of militarized force against citizens exercising their First Amendment rights has created a shift in the community. Instead of assuming that police solve problems, we know the institution is the root of the issue.
We reject the criminalization of the local peaceful protests. We are justified in our anger with police brutality and the disregard for Black lives in this community.
Clara Camber
Fredericksburg
