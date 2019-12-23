Take off your partisan hats and do what’s right
To Virginia Democrats, from one of your own:
After the 2016 election, I was looking at our broken political discourse and wondered what I could do. I heard about OneVirginia2021 and their work to end gerrymandering.
I’ve learned a lot volunteering with this organization that has me take off my partisan hat and engage with everyone. I have worked at polls and festivals and political gatherings talking to people about gerrymandering and the need to take map-drawing out of the hands of legislators.
I usually start off by admitting that I am a partisan, but one who would rather win on the ideas than because the maps are rigged. I share my concerns about how gerrymandering amplifies extreme voices and punishes those who attempt compromise.
I have had great conversations, including one with a man who waved me off, declaring that “only Republicans should draw electoral maps.” He was wrong, and his words encouraged me to keep at this work.
Democrats now control the statehouse and all of the executive branch. And some members of the party I support say they’re not so keen on the constitutional amendment we passed with broad bipartisan support this year. They distrust that the process will be fair and—wait for it—want to have the final say should the process fail to produce a map.
I hear shades of that old conversation about which party should control the map-making. Same argument, different side.
I am unwilling to take the position that only my side deserves a voice. I say to those in power: you (we!) have won in Richmond on the ideas. On this issue, take off your partisan hats long enough to do what’s right. Pass the amendment on redistricting reform and send it to the people for a vote.
Sabina Weitzman
Fredericksburg
