Tax increase on Gold Star kids is outrageous
On Nov. 7, 2014, my husband, Marine 1st Lt. Matthew Davis, was killed in the line of duty. He left behind a son, Logan, and a daughter, Aubrey.
As a result of new tax laws, both of his children, and all Gold Star kids for that matter, now fall into outrageous tax brackets as high as 37 percent, a hopefully unintentional consequence of the “Kiddie Tax” hike. That financial burden ultimately falls on the surviving guardian of these orphaned children.
I’m asking that legislation to support a fair tax bracket, dropping back down to no more than 12 percent, be introduced in Congress.
Elizabeth Davis
Stafford