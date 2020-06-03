Teachers are front-line, essential workers
COVID-19 has validated the importance of teachers to our children and to our economy. President Trump and Gov. Northam should make the moral decision to declare teachers front-line, essential workers. They join healthcare professionals and first responders in being essential to the American way of life.
I was privileged to work with a cadre of outstanding teachers in Stafford County in tandem with the Stafford County School Board and education-minded community for six and half years. Twenty-nine years later, I am 100 percent confident that excellent K-12 education is happening for the children of Stafford.
Why are teachers essential?
1. Teachers bring academic expertise, patience, caring and kindness to children that only teachers can deliver.
2. Parents and families are overstressed with the impact of COVID-19, and they do not need the additional teacher stress role.
3. The economy cannot open fully until parents have trusted childcare.
Teachers must be valued as professionals, and their pay must be dramatically improved to keep them in the classroom. COVID-19 is driving teachers out of the profession en masse.
Our leaders and legislators have used teachers and public education as a political scapegoat for too many years. Stop the rhetoric, and value teachers now!
The time is now to classify teachers as front-line, essential workers and to pay them their real value. You cannot afford not to in these times of comeback.
Please continue to keep your health and your family’s health and well-being your main priority. Stay safe and healthy. My heart goes out to everyone affected by COVID-19.
Sidney L. Faucette
Wayland, Mich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.