NFL team’s new name should reflect its locale
The current name of the Washington Redskins has come under derision. I defer to Native American opinions on this subject, although I believe that the low opinion currently held by many regarding the NFL will not be influenced by new names.
A team’s name should, reflect some prominent regional geographic feature or an animal native to the area that is possessed of both great strength and courage.
Another good name is something that promotes local industry. Thus, I submit that the Washington Redskins be renamed “The Washington Stealers.”
Bob Sargeant
Spotsylvania
