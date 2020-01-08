Thank you, FLS,
for 2020 calendar
The calendar from The Free Lance–Star is a great gift! I will be using it to help me organize my appointments, volunteer days and places to go. It will help me pay more attention to the things that need to be done each day.
The calendar itself is like a little souvenir of the Fredericksburg area and the many places to go see and enjoy. I see that we will be going to Government Island to walk around and enjoy nature. I hope to see many eagles along the Rappahannock River. My favorites are the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon and the Fredericksburg Fair.
I am looking forward to volunteering at the Fredericksburg Expo Center the day before the run and volunteering at the Fredericksburg Fair with a lot of master gardeners. All this helps me in return, teaching discipline and responsibility. Thanks, again. It is a pleasure to help out in the community .
Now I need to go hang the calendar on the wall!
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
