Thanks for update on Sgt. John Peck
What joy I felt when I read the recent update on Sgt. John Peck [“Quadruple amputee recounts journey of survival in new book,” Aug. 6]. It’s wonderful that he’s doing so well and paying it forward.
My church, Round Oak Baptist, had the opportunity to do two benefit gospel sings for Sgt. Peck. One was to help furnish his new home with appliances, and the second was to help him with travel expenses to Boston.
Thank you for the update. I am a big supporter of our veterans and troops. I would like to encourage everyone, when they see a veteran, to take the time to approach them and thank them for their service with a handshake.
You will receive a smile worth a million dollars and hear words like “It was my honor.”
Joyce Hayden
Corbin