Thanks to local
community, we’re
#FXBGSTRONG
I recently met a citizen at the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services who was bearing two large manila envelopes. Since our office is closed to the public, I met him outside to see how I could help him.
I was very surprised when Mr. John Carriveau presented me with $1,900 in local restaurant and food gift cards, proceeds from the #FXBGSTRONG T-shirt sales. I was speechless and had a difficult time conveying to Mr. Carriveau my sincere appreciation for this unexpected gift to the most vulnerable in our community.
I didn’t get a chance to explain to him how so many of our clients will benefit from this generous donation. Our department has seen an increase in residents applying for benefits (including some who have never needed help before), and an increase in calls concerning our elderly residents—especially those needing food.
I didn’t get a chance to let him know about our Resource Parents, who are so selflessly caring for our foster children. I didn’t have a chance to explain to him any of these things.
When I asked him who I could thank, Mr. Carriveau replied, “Thank the community.” So Fredericksburg, thank you for your generosity. We are #FXBGSTRONG!
Christen Gallik
Director, Fredericksburg
Department of Social Services
