Since I know the president would most likely never receive a letter written to him, this is an open letter of thanks.
Dear President Trump,
Thank you for the leadership you have given this nation in the face of an unbelievable crisis. No person on this earth could have prepared for what the world is facing because in the last hundred years nothing like this has happened. You gave us a feeling of security when you stepped up with confidence and calm and put together an organized attack on what appeared to be an overwhelming situation.
As we, at home, watched your incredible touch on every facet of the attack I could not help feeling amazed that any human being could drive such an attack and see the needs in so many different areas.
You selected a team of experts that all gave the appearance of togetherness—one for all, all for one and Vice President Pence displayed leadership equally as incredible. The beautiful thing was watching all of you work together to solve the problem.
I have always been proud to be an American and you have added fuel to the fire that makes us all proud.
Thank you, Mr. President, and may God bless you!
Sylvia H. Young
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.