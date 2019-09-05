Thank you, President Trump
Thank you Mr. President, Donald J. Trump. You are keeping Democrats’ blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol out of whack, like Al Sharpton, Nancy P., and Chuck S.
If they would just jump on the Trump train and ride and work with you, this would be the greatest country.
Keep up the good work. Now I know why you don’t wear eyeglasses. You’ve got 2020 vision. Amen.
I’m a 100 percent Donald J. Trump supporter.
Timothy Scott Butler
Ruther Glen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.