Thank you, President Trump

Thank you Mr. President, Donald J. Trump. You are keeping Democrats’ blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol out of whack, like Al Sharpton, Nancy P., and Chuck S.

If they would just jump on the Trump train and ride and work with you, this would be the greatest country.

Keep up the good work. Now I know why you don’t wear eyeglasses. You’ve got 2020 vision. Amen.

I’m a 100 percent Donald J. Trump supporter.

Timothy Scott Butler

Ruther Glen

