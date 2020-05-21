Thankful for creative graduation ceremony
My family wants to thank Riverbend High School and its amazing staff for providing our daughter and the Senior Class of 2020 with a safe and appropriately social distancing-focused graduation celebration. They accomplished a monumental task by celebrating this class of graduates with a creative and thoughtful ceremony.
Each graduate had the opportunity to walk across the auditorium stage and experience hearing their name announced with cheerful, graduate-centered fanfare. My daughter chose her older brother to bestow her diploma, which added a touching element to the ceremony.
We then had the opportunity to go out onto the football field, traveling safely in our vehicle, with photo opportunity stations that again provided another unique memory for the 2020 graduating Bears.
The beautiful, coveted new turf field was accessible for photos at midfield, the 20-yard-line, and then with the RHS bear statue. I have to admit that in theory, it initially sounded as though the process was going to have an assembly line feeling, but it was the exact opposite!
From the time we entered the parking lot and at every station, each volunteer we encountered took the time to speak directly to my daughter to extend congratulations on her achievement.
We feel that Dr. Troy Wright and his staff truly honored each graduate with their safe personal interactions and allowed these young adults the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with the proper reverence, safety and joy.
It may have been a different high school graduation celebration than we had anticipated prior to the pandemic, but it truly honored Mattie with all the pomp and circumstance she earned throughout her academic career! Our family is extremely grateful to the RHS team for a joyful, creative and safe graduation ceremony amidst this unprecedented time.
GO BEARS!
Jane Rodriguez
Spotsylvania
