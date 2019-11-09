Thanks to Meyer
for years of service to Spotsylvania
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. James Meyer for his many years of selfless service to the entire educational community in Spotsylvania. Dr. Meyer earned multiple degrees and served in a variety of communities and positions in order to become a strong leader in the administration of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.
When he retired, he continued his passion for excellence by running for and being elected to the School Board. After 39 years of service to this school division prior to my recent retirement, I can attest to the respect that so many of us have for Dr. Meyer. His greatest concerns were the welfare of students and the people who were providing services for them.
I’m thankful that so many students, parents, and staff members were able to enjoy his support.
Take a bow, Dr. Meyer, because you served us well. Thank you for your service.
Kristy Pitts
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.