Thankful for MWH urgent care clinic

I am very happy to have Mary Washington Health Care’s urgent/primary clinic on U.S. 17. It is so much easier for me to get to.

When I went there for an allergy sore throat, the nurse took a COVID-19 swab test. It did not hurt, and I am glad to have gotten it done. My husband got it done too!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

