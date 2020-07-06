Thankful for MWH urgent care clinic
I am very happy to have Mary Washington Health Care’s urgent/primary clinic on U.S. 17. It is so much easier for me to get to.
When I went there for an allergy sore throat, the nurse took a COVID-19 swab test. It did not hurt, and I am glad to have gotten it done. My husband got it done too!
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.