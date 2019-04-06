Thanking United Way volunteers
Rappahannock United Way would like to recognize all the hard-working volunteers who have made such a big difference in our community this year.
April 7–13 is National Volunteer Week, so what better time to let everyone know how awesome all our volunteers are?
Last year, more than 760 individuals volunteered over 1,000 hours, providing more than $37,528 worth of community service to improve people’s lives. Activities included reading stories to school children, preparing tax returns, providing financial coaching, and creating meal kits for families.
Volunteers of all ages and abilities, with whatever time or skills you have, are welcome at Rappahannock United Way. Full training is provided. For anyone interested in getting engaged and having fun through volunteering, please visit our website (rappahannockunitedway.org/volunteer).
A national study conducted by United Health Group shows that the majority of people who volunteered in the last 12 months experienced lower stress, improved mood and an increase in their sense of purpose.
And it makes our community a better place for everyone!
Jill Gregory
Rappahannock United Way