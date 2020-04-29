Thanks for article on Supervisor Allen
It is with much appreciation that I offer tribute to Stafford Board Supervisor Tinesha Allen for sharing her courageous battle with COVID-19 that was showcased recently in The Free Lance–Star.
Sharing her battle through our local newspaper enabled us to experience firsthand the daily peril and challenges she faced and continues to face alongside her family.
It is an unfortunate reality that many of us have been touched by the virus, either through personal friends, family members or colleagues. The impact of this disease is staggering.
Reading Ms. Allen’s story, however, touched my heart in an incredibly special way. Her courage ignited a feeling of compassion that transcended beyond the boardroom where she serves as a steward of Stafford County.
We should celebrate and honor all our public servants who are on the front line of battling this disease. Stafford Supervisor Tinesha Allen represents the absolute best in public service.
Paulette Johnson
Fredericksburg
