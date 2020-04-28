Thanks for Beals’ tribute to John Prine
I just read Jonas Beals’ commentary on John Prine [“Time for a Very Large Imagination,” April 23]. My oldest brother introduced me to Prine’s music when I was just in grade school. I appreciated his music, but much of the lyrical content I would not appreciate until I became an adult—not to mention, there certainly is some content that I would never share with grade school kids.
I can’t think of an artist who deserved more accolades and fame, yet never really attained the widespread notoriety that he deserved. There are countless numbers of pop singers who are household names, yet could not touch the simple musical genius of Prine. I understand why, but it somehow seems even more unfair upon his death.
His humility and salt-of-the-earth character is now coming to light.i It was reported that his songs were downloaded 20 million times in the two days following his death.
Thanks for the article. I hope FLS readers will listen to Prine’s music. Hopefully, it will have the same effect on them as it did on me—and they will be speaking to elderly people, looking out for war veterans, and be more likely to appreciate the quirkiness of misfits rather than judging and dismissing them.
Kerry O’Neill
Spotsylvania
