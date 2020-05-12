Thanks for continued support of FredNats
April 23 was scheduled to be the home opener for the Fredericksburg Nationals. It was a day we as a family had greatly anticipated for nearly two years. The current health crisis prevented us from holding an actual opening game that day, so we did what we thought was the second best option—holding a virtual home opener.
We were amazed, and our spirits were lifted by the response from the community. Hundreds of fans tuned in to watch live on our social media and hung in there through some technical difficulties. But it was the comments of support and encouragement from throughout the community during and after the event that truly lifted us.
The event also gave us an opportunity to thank and recognize the health care workers who put their lives on the line to protect and care for us. Our friends at Mary Washington Healthcare, including their chief medical officer and chief nursing officer, took time out to join us and celebrate with a first pitch and singing our national anthem.
Our great city leaders also participated and provided words of encouragement, wise guidance and a vision of us all joining together one day soon to enjoy baseball in the stadium they made happen in Fredericksburg. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw shared her compassion and dreams for the community and our team. We appreciate her kinds words of support.
City Councilman Matt Kelly likewise encouraged the community to fight through this situation and held up a FredNats jersey with Paul Akers’ name on the back. While we never met Paul, Matt keeps his memory alive and honors his dream of bringing baseball to the ’Burg.
We thank the community for your continued support of your hometown team, the FredNats.
Lani, Seth & Art Silber
Fredericksburg Baseball
